Four arrested after thousands of pounds of ‘Spice’ found in Sheffield raid

Four men have been arrested after thousands of pounds of suspected Spice were found in a raid in Sheffield.

The raid took place yesterday, Monday, October 15, when officers executed a warrant in the Burngreave area of Sheffield in relation to the supply of the drug.

Spice used to be a 'legal high', but was recriminalised in 2016.

Four men were arrested and several thousand pounds worth of suspected Spice along with stolen property was recovered.

All four have been interviewed and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police said the raid demonstrated their continuing efforts to tackle the supply of Spice in Sheffield in response to the concerns of members of the public and local businesses about its use and supply.