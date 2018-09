Four men have been arrested after 80 cannabis plants were found at a Sheffield house.

A warrant was carried out yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 13) at a property on Molloy Street in Meersbrook.

Molloy Street, Sheffield (photo: Google).

Police said there was an increased police presence on the street for some time while the house’s electrics were made safe.

A set up of 80 plants were recovered and the men were placed in custody for processing today.