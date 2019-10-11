Found! Dog stolen from Doncaster boarding kennels turns up safe and well
A pet dog stolen from a Doncaster boarding kennels has turned up safe and well - after being dumped and making its own way home.
Lurcher Abby was snatched from the kennels in Blaxton last night and her devastated owners launched an appeal to track down their beloved pet.
Now, just hours after sharing their story with the Free Press, the dog is back at the home of the Simmonds family in Bessacarr – none the worse for her ordeal.
Read More
Joanne Simmonds said: “We're absolutely over the moon that she’s back.
“She just turned up at mum and dad’s door about half an hour and other than being exhausted and thirsty, she seems absolutely fine.
“We can only guess that the publicity made her too hot for someone to handle, so we think they have just dumped her.”
There had been sightings of a similar dog in the Armthorpe area – and Joanne thinks Abby may have made her way through Cantley Park, where she regularly goes for walks, to make her way home.
She added: “We’re all absolutely gobsmacked and so happy. She’s shattered and spark out after her ordeal but she’s enjoying lots of cuddles back at home.”
Abby, a four year-old rescue dog, went missing from Bryce Boarding Kennels last night – just hours after being dropped off by owners Janice and Howard Simmonds ahead of long weekend break in Stratford-on-Avon.
Alison Jackson, owner of the kennels, discovered that Abby was missing this morning after discovering that thieves had forced their way through security fences to gain access to the kennels in what was thought to be a targeted attack.
Lurchers are often used for fighting or coursing, especially during the coursing season, which is now under way.
Said Mrs Jackson: “It is absolutely brilliant news, we’re all so happy.
“We don’t know where she was abandoned, but she’s made her back home and everyone is absolutely thrilled. It is a happy ending all round.”