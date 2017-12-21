Foul-mouthed thug is jailed after abusing police officer with vile insults

A foul-mouthed offender who verbally abused a police officer with vile insults when he was arrested for breaching a town centre ban has been jailed for 18 weeks.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, December 20, how Richard Musgrove, 37, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield, breached a Criminal Behaviour Order for the ninth time when he was spotted by police on Broad Pavements, in Chesterfield.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “Musgrove appeared before this court in July last year for assaulting a police constable and there was an application for a Criminal Behaviour Order which was imposed on August 1, last year. Among the prohibitions was not to go into a prohibited area and also he is not allowed to cause distress or harassment.”

Musgrove was spotted just before 6pm walking down Broad Pavements, according to Mrs Allsop, within the prohibited area. Mrs Allsop added Musgrove became hysterical and pleaded not to be sent back to prison for Christmas and he had to be restrained as he swore at police.

Musgrove kicked out as he was placed into a van, according to Mrs Allsop, and he told officers he had taken drugs so he was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Mrs Allsop added Musgrove continued swearing and he had to be further restrained before he insulted one of the officers and his family. Musgrove pleaded guilty to breaching his order after the incident on December 19 and admitted breaching a suspended sentence order.

Gavin Hague, defending, said Musgrove is awaiting tests results after he has been suffering with chest problems and he is concerned he will be diagnosed with cancer. Mr Hague added he has been having suicidal thoughts.

Musgrove had been heading back home from his mother’s when he stopped and he had lost track of time and breached his curfew. District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Musgrove to 18 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

District Judge Davison told Musgrove: “If you had behaved in a civil fashion instead of going off insulting police officers in such a vile manner the sentencing might have been suspended.”