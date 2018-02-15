Foul-mouthed reveller is fined for being drunk-and-disorderly in town centre

A drunken reveller has been ordered to pay £180 after she was spotted staggering and arguing with another female.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 14, how Paige Nadin, 21, of Station Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, was approached by police on Stephensons Place, Chesterfield, after pub doorstaff asked for assistance when they saw her having a row.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Shortly after 1am, on January 28, police were asked by doorstaff outside a pub on Stephensons Place to assist with Miss Nadin who was drunk and staggering around and had got into an argument with a female.”

Mrs Allsop added that Nadin was given opportunities to leave but continued swearing and arguing with officers and refused to leave and she was arrested.

Nadin, who has two cautions for being drunk and disorderly, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly after the latest incident.

She said: “I think I drank too much. At the time I didn’t think I had but I clearly had and it should not have happened.”

Magistrates fined Nadin £65 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.