Foul-mouthed man must pay £195 after he failed to stop swearing in public

A foul-mouthed man has been ordered to pay £195 after he used abusive language when police visited him regarding a separate matter.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, March 14, how Christopher Dean White, 33, of Meadow Road, Clay Cross, repeatedly swore when police visited him and he refused to stop before he was arrested for threatening behaviour.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The circumstances are that police attended White’s address about 6pm, on February 21, to speak to him about an unrelated matter.

“They knocked on the door and White was clearly under the influence of drink and he stated he knew nothing about the other incident.”

White swore as he told police they had got the wrong person and he was told not to swear because they were in a public area but he continued to use foul language, according to Mrs Allsop.

Mrs Allsop added that White began asking a leaflet delivery man if he had reported him to the police and he continued to swear in front of other members of the public.

White pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour after the incident.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said: “He’s shown clear remorse and the police had been looking for someone else.

“He knew he should have been more polite and then he would not have been here, basically.”

Magistrates fined White £80 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.