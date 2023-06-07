News you can trust since 1887
Foster Way Sheffield: Firefighters battle fire for three hours after blaze breaks out at house in busy night

Firefighters spent nearly three hours fighting a blaze on a Sheffield housing estate today, after a property went up in flames.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 17:28 BST

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from four separate fire stations out to deal with the blaze, at High Green, after it was reported in the early hours of today at 2.15am.

The service said in a statement: “Firefighters from Tankersley, Elm Lane, Rivelin and Parkway stations were called out to a premise fire at 2.15am on Foster Way, Sheffield. There were no reports of any casualties. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 5.10am.”

It was one of a number of blazes on a busy night for fire crews in the city.

Firefighters battled a fire for three hours on Foster Way, High Green, after a blaze breaks out at a house in busy night for the fire service. File picture shows Sheffield firefighters a a previous incidentFirefighters battled a fire for three hours on Foster Way, High Green, after a blaze breaks out at a house in busy night for the fire service. File picture shows Sheffield firefighters a a previous incident
Central fire station dealt with burning pallets at 7.20pm on Petre Street, Pitsmoor; Elm Lane firefighters put out a grass fire at 7.30pm on Archer Gate, Loxley; Parkway fire station attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish and grass at 7.35pm on Sheffield Road, Tinsley and fire crews put out a burning wheelie bin on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, after an arson incident at 8.20pm.

Firefighters from Birley Moor fire station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.10pm on Hartland Avenue, Sothall; Lowedges firefighters were called after arson involving rubbish at 9.25pm on Lightwood Lane, Norton; and a skip fire had to be put out by Birley Moor fire station crews after it was torched by arsonists at 10.15pm on Drake House Way, near Crystal Peaks.

Anyone with information on arson can call Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558, or www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.

