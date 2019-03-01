Former Yorkshire TV weatherman Bob Rust dies, aged 77

Tributes are being paid to former Yorkshire TV weatherman Bob Rust, who died today, aged 77.

Mr Rust, who was a familiar face on the region’s TV screens, passed away this morning at hospital in Doncaster.

Former Yorkshire TV weatherman Bob Rust at a book signing with co-author Paul Hudson and Diane Corker, who was getting her copy of Weather or Not! signed

ITV Calendar producer Mark Witty announced his death on Twitter this evening, describing it as ‘very sad news’ and adding ‘all our thoughts are with his family’.

People have been quick to pay tribute.

Fellow forecaster Paul Hudson, with whom he co-wrote the book Weather or Not!, wrote: “Very sad to hear former Yorkshire TV legend weatherman, colleague and co-author Bob Rust has passed away.”

Mike Wood said: “Very sad to hear this. He was a great character.”

Chris Brennan wrote ‘what a lovely bloke he seemed’ and Manny Grillo simply said ‘legend’.

Jonathan Wilkinson wrote: “I remember watching him growing up. I remember the upside down weather map.”