A former teacher of missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova has issued a direct appeal to the college student to get in touch – and has stressed she is ‘not in trouble’.

Pamela Horvathova

Pamela, aged 16, from Staniforth Road, Darnall, has not been seen since Wednesday, January 19, when she attended an event at iceSheffield in Attercliffe.

The Sheffield College student was not reported missing by her family until Christmas Eve.

Pamela, of Roma Slovak heritage, has lived in the city for five years and used to attend Hinde House Secondary School in Shiregreen when she was younger.

Assistant Principal Fiona McLeod, who taught Pamela during her time at the school, has made a direct plea to the teenager.

She said: “Pamela, you know me well and you need to trust what I am saying is true.

“All your family want you home.

“Your community have got together many times, in different meetings, all around Sheffield to talk about what they can do to help you.

“Staff and pupils at our school who know you from when you came here are so upset you are still missing.

“Your new college, the staff and students are doing everything they can think of to help. We are all doing this because we are so worried about you.

“We need to know you are safe and well. You are not in trouble.

“Please let someone know you are safe, please get in touch with us to let us know you’re safe.”

Superintendent Paul McCurry, who is leading the police search, said: “Enquiries are still ongoing and we still need your help to find Pamela. If you have any information that might help us, please get in touch.”

Information can be sent to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19K02-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 941 of December 24.