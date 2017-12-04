Former South Yorkshire Police chief to get funding to fight possible manslaughter prosecution over Hillsborough disaster

A former police chief has been awarded funding to fight a possible manslaughter prosecution over the deaths of 95 football fans who died in the Hillsborough disaster

Match day commander David Duckenfield, who was in charge of policing at Hillsborough stadium on the day of the disaster in April 1989, secured funding during a hearing at Preston Crown Court, sitting at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, today.

A judge has made an order that the former Chief Superintendent qualifies for legal representation for High Court proceedings next year, when the Crown Prosecution Service will apply for a stay on prosecution to be lifted.

The stay on further prosecution was awarded to Duckenfield in 2000 after a failed private prosecution was brought by families of those who lost relatives during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

In making a 'representation order' today, the judge said the High Court application involved factual and legal issues of complexity and 'significant public importance'.

Although a total of 96 fans died after the crush on the terraces at Hillsborough, Duckenfield,73, faces 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter, but he cannot be formally charged pending the outcome of the High Court proceedings.

The CPS application was originally due to be heard in January, but will now be in late February. The venue is yet to be decided.

Barrister John Dye, who has been acting for Duckenfield, told the judge that he had been 'keen not to put any pressure on public funds and remains so'.

But he said Duckenfield was in the position that his case for the High Court action had to be 'properly prepared' and he was 'grateful for the assistance he has got'.

Mr Dye has said the High Court application involved 'serious, complex and novel legal arguments in relation to the lifting of the stay'.

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, has refused to pay Duckenfield's legal costs.

Duckenfield's bills were paid during the two-year inquests into the deaths of the football fans in the disaster and he applied for more financial help when the CPS said it intends to bring charges if the stay of prosecution is lifted, but Dr Billings refused to pay any more.