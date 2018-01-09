Former South Yorkshire Police chief found hanged at home

A former South Yorkshire Police chief was found hanged at home, it has emerged today.

Paul Broadbent, who was a former District Commander in Sheffield, was found dead in his home in Barnsley on Wednesday, December 27.

Paul Broadbent when he was Sheffield's District Commander

At an inquest into his death, which was opened in Sheffield this afternoon, it was revealed that Mr Broadbent's body was found at 9.55pm that day and emergency services were called but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest has been adjourned for enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death to be carried out but it is not being treated as suspicious by South Yorkshire Police.

A full hearing is expected to take place in April.

Mr Broadbent spent most of his police career in South Yorkshire having joined in 1985 after starting out as a constable in Cumbria, where he was born and grew up.

Paul Broadbent at a press conference following the gangland murder of Tarek Chaiboub in Sheffield

He left in 2010 after joining Nottinghamshire Police as an Assistant Chief Constable.

After clocking up 30 years' police service, he retired in 2012 and joined the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority as its chief executive to tackle modern day slavery and exploitation.

Mr Broadbent was a senior detective and headed up a number of high profile cases during his time in South Yorkshire, including the fatal stabbing of Sheffield prostitute Michaela Hague, 25, in November 2001 and the shooting of Tareq Chaiboub, 17, who was gunned down in a gangland attack at a barber's shop in Spital Hill, Burngreave, in 2008.

A spokesman for the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority described Mr Broadbent as 'a champion for the vulnerable and exploited'.

He was described as 'charming, warm, funny and generous' and his death was described as 'a shattering tragedy' for those knew him.

Former police colleagues have also expressed their shock at his death and paid tribute to him.

Robert McCann said: "I had the pleasure of working with Paul when he was District Commander of Sheffield police.

"He was a very forward thinking man and some I greatly enjoyed working with. It was Sheffield's loss when he moved to Nottingham but he left a great legacy behind. I am deeply saddened by his passing."