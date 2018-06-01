Former Sheffield Wednesday star 'threatened delivery men with sword', court hears

Have your say

A former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper has appeared in court accused of threatening two delivery men with a sword.

Stephen Bywater, 36, who played for the Owls between 2011 and 2013 and now plays for League One side Burton Albion, appeared today at Chester Crown Court.

Reports today in The Sun say that on June 27 last year, Bywater was having a range cooker delivered to his home in Nether Alderley, Cheshire.

While the cooker was being brought into the house, the goalkeeper accused the two delivery men - Lee Horsfall, 43, and John Burgon, 35 - of scratching the kitchen floor.

He also said they had been disrespecting his wife.

Michael Whitty, prosecuting, said: “The red mist came down. He showed his displeasure by threatening them with a large curved sword.

Lee Horsfall, 43, told the court: “He started foaming at the mouth. He seemed mad.

“I thought he was going to use it on me. I genuinely believed I was going to die.”

Bywater, who also played in the Premier League for Derby County and West Ham in a 20 year career, denies affray and the trial continues.