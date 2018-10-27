Former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United players join forces for charity

A raft of former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday players are to join forces and take part in a special charity football match this weekend.

John Sheridan, David Holdsworth, Derek Geary, Alan Quinn and Nigel Jemson are set to don their football boots again and play in Chris Waddle’s All Star Football Match tomorrow.

The event, at Hallam FC’s ground in Sheffield’s Sandygate Road, will raise money for St Luke’s Hospice.

Owls legend Waddle will lead an all-star football team and is poised to be joined by a handful of musicians and soap stars, including lead singer of the Reverend and the Makers John McClure, cricket umpire Richard Kettleborough, Wimbledon doubles champion Jonathan Marray and Apprentice and Big Brother star James Hill.

Waddle said: “We are raising money for a wonderful cause. I’ve been to St Luke’s Hospice and looked around the building. There are some great people there that do really important work.

“It is fantastic what St Luke’s do but, like most charities, they need money constantly coming in because of the way things are. They are expensive to run these places. If we can help them a little bit, then great.”

Along with Coronation Street star Chris Gascoigne and band members of pop band Milburn, former Owls players Chris Turner, David Hirst and Imre Varadi are also set to attend and will be posing for pictures and signing autographs.

Ex-England international Waddle is looking forward to getting back out on the field.

“I will stay on as long as I can,” he said. “I’m expecting the game to have a competitive edge as there are a lot of ex-United and Wednesday players playing.

“All the boys love getting their boots on. Some of the celebs are frustrated footballers. They look forward to playing and get a buzz about it.

“I’m really grateful to everyone who has agreed to give their time up to support the event. At the end of the day, it is all about the charity and they know it is for a very worthy cause. We have had a good healthy turnout over the last few years. It is a great family day out so hopefully people will turn up in their numbers again.”

Waddle, now a football pundit, has also paid tribute to non-league Hallam.

He added: “I’m grateful to Hallam’s club secretary Kevin Scott and vice chairman Richard Pillinger who have supported me and helped a lot with organising it.

*The gate and bar will open at 12pm with the match due to begin at 2pm. Tickets can be bought on the day for £5, £2.50 concessions. All proceeds raised go to St Luke’s Hospice. To volunteer contact fundraisingevents@hospicesheffield.co.uk