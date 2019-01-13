Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock backs Brexit, saying ‘I can’t wait to get out’

Neil Warnock has backed Brexit in an outspoken post-match interview, saying ‘I can't wait to get out’.

The former Sheffield United manager claimed Britain would be ‘far better’ out of the European Union and suggested the uncertainty was making it harder for British clubs to sign players.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock (right) and Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner greet each other as their sides meet (pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Speaking after his side’s goalless draw with Huddersfield, the Cardiff City manager did not mince his words when asked about Brexit’s potential impact on the football transfer market.

"I think once the country knows what they're doing and we get an agreement and move on, I think it will be straightforward (to make signings),” the Sheffield-born coach was reported as saying.

"But I don't know why politicians don't do what the country wanted if I'm honest.

"They had a referendum and now we see politicians and everyone else trying to put their foot in it.

"Why did we have a referendum in the first place? I can't wait to get out if I'm honest. I think we'll be far better out of the thing. In every aspect. To hell with the rest of the world. Football-wise as well."

His words came on the same day campaigners gathered in Sheffield to call for a ‘People’s Vote’ giving the public the final say on any Brexit deal, including the option for Britain to remain in the EU.