Former Sheffield teacher turned celebrity vicar had bottom pinched at funeral while wearing full robes

A former Sheffield teacher turned vicar who shot to fame on Channel Four's Gogglebox has told of her shock at having her bottom pinched while wearing her robes and conducting a funeral service.

The Rev Kate Bottley, who worked at Ecclesfield and Yewlands schoolsa former RE teacher at Ecclesfield School and Yewlands School, said the incident happened a few years ago.

"I remember being at a funeral in my full robes and a bloke pinching my bum," said the 43-year-old.

"I asked him not to do it and he said he thought I would find it funny.

"Even in full robes at a funeral someone can come on to you.

"If you're a woman there will be someone, usually a bloke, who will find something to sexualise you for."

The BBC Radio 2 presenter was interviewed on The Naked Podcast, in which the guest and hosts Kat Harbourne and Jenny Eells, strip off.

The Church of England priest, who is originally from Walkley, said: "I don't think I have ever been naked in front of someone who wasn't a member of my family since I was about two."

And she said she did not know why "Christians and people of faith are seen as such prudes" about sex.

"Sex is one of the most beautiful things you can do in a loving couple," she said.

She added that she was fed up with people commenting about her changing weight over the years.

"I do a lot of funerals and never in a eulogy have I mentioned what size someone is," she told the podcast, for Radio Sheffield.

"I've talked about how much fun they've been and what they've achieved in their life and who they loved.

"People on their deathbed never talk about dusting, they never talk about diets, they talk about the people who they've loved."