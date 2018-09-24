Former Sheffield Steelers’ coach Dave Matsos ‘comfortable’ after collapsing on bench during game

Former Sheffield Steelers’ coach Dave Matsos is 'recovering well’ in hospital after collapsing on the bench during a game for Hamilton Bulldogs in Canada.

Matsos was appointed head coach of the Ontario Hockey League outfit last month after working as an associate coach last season.

His team were playing in a pre-season exhibiion game at Barrie Colts when the 44-year-old suffered a suspected heart attack.

In a statement, the Bulldogs, said Matsos was ‘comfortable’, in ‘good spirits’ and undergoing further tests.

It said: “We would like fans to know that Dave is resting comfortably at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie where he will be undergoing tests today. He is doing well and in good spirits.

“We want to thank Barrie EMS, the Barrie Colts and their medical staff, the OHL and the hospital’s doctors and nurses. We also want to acknowledge the outstanding support of our head athletic trainer, JP Laciak who was with Dave on the bench when he became ill.

“We thank everyone who has reached out in support of Dave and his family with thoughts and well wishes. We will issue another update when more information is available.”

Matsos coached the Steelers to two play-off titles and a regular season championship during his time in charge from 2006 to 2010.