 Former Sheffield social club dating back nearly a century sold at auction  

A former social club which has been a fixture in a Sheffield suburb for nearly a century has been sold at auction.

St Michael's Social Club in Hunter Road, Hillsborough, first opened in 1931 but is currently showing as being permanently closed.

The club has sold at auction. Picture: Google

The site was put up for sale and went under the hammer for £130, 000 at auction at the Platinum Suite, Bramall Lane stadium, on Tuesday.

Auctioneer Mark Jenkinson and son has not given details on its website about who it was sold to or what their intentions are.

But it was described in the auction brochure as as being “in need of general modernisation but offering excellent potential.

“Possible uses include flats, micro pub, single house or ongoing current use.”