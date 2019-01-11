Former Sheffield social club dating back nearly a century put up for sale 

Have your say

A former social club which has been a fixture in a Sheffield suburb for nearly a century has been put up for sale.

St Michael's Social Club in Hunter Road, Hillsborough, first opened in 1931 but is currently showing as being permanently closed.

St Michael's Social Club. Picture: Google

The site has been put up for sale with a guide price of £110, 000.

It is due to go under the hammer at auction at the Platinum Suite, Bramall Lane stadium, on Tuesday, January 29, at 2pm.

Auctioneer Mark Jenkinson and son described the site as being “in need of general modernisation but offering excellent potential.

“Possible uses include flats, micro pub, single house or ongoing current use.”