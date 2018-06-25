Former Sheffield man jailed for historic sex offences against girl

A former Sheffield man has been jailed for historic sex crimes against a girl.

Leonard Goodall was caged for six years after being found guilty by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court of indecent assault on a female child.

The 74-year-old, now of Old Whittington, Chesterfield, committed the crimes against a girl aged in her teens in Greystones in the late 1980s while he was living in the city.

After he was jailed on Thursday, June 21, investigating officer Amy Todd praised the victim, now an adult, for coming forward and helping to bring her attacker to justice.

She said: "An investigation in to Goodall was launched when the victim bravely came forward last year, to another police force, to report what had happened to her. The investigation was then passed to South Yorkshire Police and Goodall later arrested.

“The woman has shown immense bravery since she reported what Goodall did to her, staying incredibly strong and determined throughout the trial, where she was forced to recount what had happened to her.



“I’m incredibly pleased that Goodall was found guilty by a jury and has been jailed for his abhorrent actions that robbed a young girl of her teenage years."

The officer added: "The verdict is testament to the woman’s courage in coming forward to report what happened and in remaining determined to see it through the court process.

"I’d like to thank her for her support and praise the strength she has shown and continues to show. I hope that knowing Goodall is now finally behind bars can help her as she continues to move forward with her life.



“South Yorkshire Police take all reports of sexual offences seriously, whether recent or historic, and we will always do whatever we can to bring offenders before the courts.”