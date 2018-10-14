Former Sheffield Hallam MP Nick Clegg’s university talk cancelled due to ‘security concerns’

A talk by former MP and Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg at the University of Sheffield has been cancelled due to ‘security concerns’.

The event, which was due to take place on Thursday, October 18, was to be a Q&A with the former deputy Prime Minister and Sheffield Hallam MP.

Former Nick Clegg MP. Picture Scott Merrylees

It was being hosted by the Sheffield Young Liberals society.

The society’s chairman Tom McGrath, posted on the society’s Facebook page: “Unfortunately, due to security concerns, the event with Nick Clegg has had to be cancelled.

“We're sorry to all those who wanted to come along – we're sure that the event would have been a fantastic one regardless of your political views – but after lengthy discussions with both the Students’ Union and University we had no option but to cancel the event.”

He added: “Rest assured, we have a lot more plans for the year so keep an eye on the page to find out more.

It is believed that student activists intended to stage a protest at the event.

Sir Nick was heavily criticised after U-turning on a pledge to scrap tuition fees following a coalition deal with the Conservatives in 2010.

He lost his Sheffield Hallam seat in the 2017 snap general election to Labour’s Jared O’Mara.

He received a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours and has been campaigning for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.