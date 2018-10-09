Former Rotherham United striker jailed for 15 years for torturing man over £300,000 drug debt

A former Rotherham United footballer has been jailed for 15 years for torturing a man over a £300,000 drugs debt.

Former Millers' striker Andre Jermaine Clarke — who went by the name Jamie Clarke during his time as a footballer — was found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court yesterday of the kidnap and attack of a 32-year-old man.

Both Clarke, now of Huddersfield, and his co-accused, Sakhawat Hussain of Batley, were sentenced to 15 years in jail for the attack in which they battered their victim with weapons including a hammer before pouring boiling water over him.

READ MORE: Shock at sudden death of Sheffield's Owlerton Stadium boss

Hussain and Clarke — who made his Rotherham debut in February 2009 and went on to make 11 appearances — were found guilty of affray, kidnapping, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of false imprisonment.

They were both sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to 15 years for GBH, 12 months for affray, nine years for kidnapping offences and nine years for false imprisonment.

All of their sentences will be served concurrently.

READ MORE: Tributes paid to Sheffield Sunday League football ‘legend’

Clarke, 30, and Hussain, 35, went to their victim’s house in Batley on January 23, where there was a large quantity of Class A drugs including cocaine and heroin as well as drugs paraphernalia.

An argument erupted at the property between the three men and Clarke held a knife to the stomach of their victim’s pregnant girlfriend and threatened them, the court heard.

READ MORE: Bus services to be diverted in Sheffield

Three days later, the duo went to the house again, stating there had been a robbery of a significant amount of drugs from their property, for which they accused their victim.

The victim’s young son, girlfriend and father-in-law were also in the house and were held prisoners, while he was taken into the cellar.

Hussain and Clarke repeatedly attacked their victim and interrogated him about the missing drugs for several hours.

They then took him in a car to another property in Batley where the ordeal continued and they poured boiling water over his body, before continually threatening and attacked him.

The victim managed to escape the following morning.

Det Insp Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, who led the investigation, said: “These individuals are involved in the depths of criminality and we welcome the sentences which have been passed down today at court.

“I would like to praise my team who have tirelessly worked on this investigation to uncover the series of events which took place. Their dedication and commitment has resulted In Hussain and Clarke being successfully convicted of abhorrent and violent crimes.

“I hope that these sentences act as a clear warning to anyone involved in criminality that it will not be tolerated in Kirklees.”