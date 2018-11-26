Former Rotherham paraglider ‘dies after crashing in Swiss Alps’ 

Have your say

A paraglider who reportedly grew up in Rotherham is said to have died after crashing in the Swiss Alps.

The BBC reports that Adam Macpherson, aged 36, was paragliding alone when he crashed into a road in Stechelberg on Thursday at about 2.30pm.

News

READ MORE: Fury as ANOTHER piece of Sheffield’s street art is destroyed by vandals

READ MORE: Police probe into nightclub stabbing in Sheffield

He lived in Bern, Switzerland, but reportedly grew up in Kiverton Park, Rotherham.

READ MORE: VIDEO ‘Fear me!’ Terrifying moment ghost threatens investigator and hurls object at him in South Yorkshire wood

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are aware of the case of a British national who died in Switzerland last week in a paragliding accident."