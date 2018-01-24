Former pub in Sheffield could be replaced with flats

A former pub in Sheffield which is now being used as a martial arts centre could be knocked down and replaced with flats.

The Deer Stalker Pub on Deer Park Road, Stannington, closed in 2009 and is now owned by Paul and Susan Powers who live there and run the Powers Martial Arts Sheffield Gym from the property.

Mr Powers has now applied to demolish the existing building and create a three-storey block with 14 two-bedroom flats.

The planning application describes how the redbrick building would be set back from the road and its curved shape has been designed mirror that of the street.

There would be 18 parking spaces for residents and visitors on the 0.45-acre plot.

The design and access statement by JUMP Architects also states that there would be around 850 square metres of open space for use by residents.