Former police officer who rushed to Manchester Arena bombing scene set for run in memory of Sheffield victim Kelly Brewster  

A former police officer – who was called to the Manchester Arena bombing scene – has described the family of Sheffield victim Kelly Brewster as “inspirational” for the way they have dealt with the tragedy.

Aaron Parmar was working for Greater Manchester Police and was called into the city centre to provide support to families in the immediate aftermath of the attack in May 2017.

Kelly Brewster.

READ MORE: Police cordon off area outside McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre

He formed strong bonds with some of those families and has since pledged to run 22 10K races - with each race dedicated to one of the victims.

The 33-year-old will be taking part in the Blackburn Winter Warmer 10k this Sunday in memory of Kelly Brewster, the 32-year-old Arbourthorne woman killed in the attack.

Aaron said the strength Kelly’s family has shown in the aftermath of the tragedy has helped to spur him on in his challenge.

Aaron Parmar.

The Rochdale man said: “I cannot imagine the pain that they have been through but along with dealing with everything they have been so supportive of me doing these charity runs.

READ MORE: Sheffield McDonald’s ‘machete attack’ – Everything we know so far

“I didn’t know Kelly’s family at the time - I was assigned to help another family – but they have since got in touch and retweeted links to my charity page and things like that. They really are inspirational.

“This will be my 14th run and I will be getting Kelly’s name engraved on my medal and will pass this onto her family.”

Aaron has so far raised more than £6000 for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Footage shows injured man being brought out of Sheffield city centre McDonald’s following ‘machete attack’

He has now launched a new fundraising page aiming to raise a further £4000 for the Manchester Memorial Fund, which hopes to pay for a permanent memorial to the victims.

Former police officer Aaron changed careers and left the force after a conversation with June Tron, who lost her son Philip in the terror attack, and inspired him to follow his boyhood dream of joining the fire service.

He now fits in his runs and training around his shifts as a firefighter at Oldham Fire Station.

You can support his fundraising page by searching for Aaron Parmar at www.justgiving.com