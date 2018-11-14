Former NatWest bank in prime position is up for auction in Sheffield

A recently closed, former bank premises in Sheffield is to be auctioned off at next month.

The former NatWest Bank premises on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough, Sheffield, will feature among 50 lots at Pugh’s next Yorkshire and North East property auction at the Leeds United Stadium on December 4.

The 3,000 sq ft, two-storey former bank, which only closed in September as part of a national programme of branch closures, is listed for auction with further details on price available from the auctioneer.

The property includes an ATM for lease.

Paul Thompson, managing director of Pugh’s auction house, said: “As people change the way they choose to access their bank’s services, our banking clients are re-evaluating much of their high street assets.

“As a result we are handling the sale by auction of many former retail bank buildings.

“The former Hillsbrough NatWest has great potential for redevelopment and is really well located in a busy commercial district of the city, just a mile from Sheffield Wednesday’s football ground.”

For more information on the Hillsborough bank premises, and to view the full auction catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com

Following Pugh’s property auctions at Leeds United’s Elland Road football ground on December 4, their next event will be at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester on December 6.