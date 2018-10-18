Former McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre is finally demolished to make way for new H&M

A former McDonald’s restaurant has finally been demolished as work continues on a new H&M store on The Moor.

Work has been taking place to transform The Moor with new shops, restaurants, a gym and a new cinema all built over the last few years.

Phase three of the project started in the New Year, including two ‘signed major anchors as well as another leisure offer’.

One of the clothing stores is H&M which will be built on the old McDonald’s and Woolworths block on the corner opposite Debenhams.

Work has now reached an important milestone, with the former restaurant finally being demolished as construction work continues.

It was confirmed back in July 2017 that H&M would move into The Moor as part of the ongoing redevelopment.

Redevelopment of The Moor in Sheffield

In December councillors approved plans to demolish the old Co-operative department store and McDonald’s restaurant along Furnival Gate, The Moor and Matilda Way, to make way for a new three-storey building with a large retail unit.

The fast-food chain used to welcome visitors on the Moor, near the legendary toy shop Redgates which closed thirty years ago.

Phase two of the redevelopment included The Light cinema and leisure complex and four new restaurants - Pizza Express, Zizzi, GBK and Nando’s.

Centre manager of The Moor, Amanda Phillips said: "The Moor is leading the regeneration of Sheffield city centre. "We have seen a marked increase in footfall during 2017 – up 19 per cent year to date with a total annual footfall of over 11 million.

"We are also experiencing repeat and extended shopping time at our retailers and our increasing number of restaurants.

"This is excellent news for us and for Sheffield city centre."

This year also saw the opening of Caffe Nero, Costa and Krispy Kreme with outdoor specialists Blacks opening their largest store in the UK on The Moor in June.