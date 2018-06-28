Former Greggs superviser stole hundreds of pounds from bakery shop

A former Greggs superviser stole hundreds of pounds in cash from the Peak District bakery where she worked.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, June 25, how Emma Jane Bent, 43, formerly of Steep Turnpike, Matlock, stole the cash from Greggs, at Crown Square, on Bakewell Road, in Matlock, between September, 2017, and March, this year.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “At the time of the incident she was working for Greggs and was in a position of responsibility as a superviser.

“A loss prevention manager provided a statement after looking at employees with lower than average customer-spend and a print-out was looked at and there were a number of anomalies.”

Mrs Allsop explained most of Bent’s transactions were recorded as single-item purchases which caused suspicion given that people at the time of these purchases would normally buy multiple items.

Bent’s takings were also low, according to Mrs Allsop, compared with other members of staff.

Mrs Allsop said an estimated £2,388 appeared to be missing from the accounts.

Bent, who has since moved to Anglesey, in Wales, told police she had financial problems and was taking about £5 to £30 a day and she felt the overall figure that was stolen was actually closer to £500 rather than the higher figure provided by the company.

She added that she has tended her resignation, but Mrs Allsop stated she would have been dismissed anyway.

Bent, now of London Road, Gwalchmai, Ynys Mon, Anglesey, pleaded guilty to the theft.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Bent, who has previous convictions for dishonesty including theft and benefit fraud, needs to explain the situation to her husband and she needs a couple of weeks to get her affairs in order.

Magistrates committed the case to Derby Crown Court for sentencing on July 16.

Bent was released on unconditional bail until her next court appearance.