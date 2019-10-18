Former Green Belt land in Barnsley village set for housing under new plans
Plans to put homes on a Green Belt site given over for development in Barnsley will now be considered by councillors who have been told the change would be a “natural extension of the existing village”.
Barnsley Council adopted a new Local Plan at the start of the year, which opened up large tracts of land – some previously Green Belt – for future development to make way for new industry and provide the housing the town is expected to need in future.
One of those was a green field site alongside Darton Lane in Darton, close to the adjoining community of Mapplewell.
That was earmarked as being suitable for more than 80 homes but a provisional, or outline, planning application suggests a layout which would involve 73 new homes.
If approved, it would set down the principle of building on the site, with precise details such as the layout of where houses would be positioned to be decided later.
According to planning documents, there would be potential to retain the hedges and bushes which currently provide a boundary to the site, which covers around 3.7 hectares.
They say the development would be “a natural extension to the existing village”.
It also states: “The proposals create a development that not only respects the visual impact and setting but is capable of responding to the surrounding context and mitigating the impact on the surrounding areas.”
A decision will be taken later on whether to approve the plans.
Many neighbours have been contacted by the council with an offer to make observations on the plans.