Former Doncaster Rovers star sets up Usain Bolt for first goal on football debut

A former Doncaster Rovers star has played his part in setting up Usain Bolt for his first ever goal in football.

Ross McCormack set up the Olympic champion as he notched his first ever goal for Australian side Central Coast Mariners in his very first game for the club.

Usain Bolt had Ross McCormack to thank for setting him up for his first ever goal in professional football.

The eight-time Olympic sprint champion scored the Mariners' third and fourth goals in a 4-0 friendly win over Macarthur South West and celebrated with his trademark lightning bolt pose.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann has faith in ‘unlucky’ Paul Taylor

And he had former Doncaster striker McCormack to thank for providing him with his first ever professional goal.

The Scotland star, who scored five goals for Rovers in nineteen games during a spell at the club in 2006, chipped the ball forward for Bolt who then ran on and slotted past the keeper.

He capitalised on a defensive mix-up for his second, with a Macarthur defender and goalkeeper colliding to leave Bolt able to tap in from close range.

McCormack, on loan from Aston Villa, headed in the Mariners' first goal in the eighth minute.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers: How many Sunderland fans are heading to Keepmoat Stadium for all ticket clash?

"The best thing about Usain Bolt is he's so humble," McCormack said.

"He's fitted in well with the lads. From my first day even to where he is now, the transformation is huge."

Bolt joined the A-League club in August for an "indefinite training period".

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers: ‘I want to show the fans what I can do’ – Ali Crawford

Afterwards, the 32-year-old, said "dreams become reality through hard work".

"My first start and scoring two goals, it's a good feeling," he added.

"I'm happy I could come here and show the world I'm improving. I'm keen to be a Mariner, to play my best and get into the team."

He retired from athletics in 2017 and has since said it would be a "dream" to play professional football.

The Australian A-League season begins on 19 October and the Mariners are yet to confirm whether Bolt will be offered a contract.