Former Doncaster mayor dies

A former Doncaster area mayor and retired serviceman has died.

Frank Johnson, a former mayor of Bawtry, died on December 23 at the age of 89.

Mr Johnson, a retired senior Army major, died peacefully at his home.

He was also a keen fundraiser and volunteer for the British Heart Foundation.

An obituary described him as: "The dearly loved partner of Barbara, husband of the late Ruth and the much-loved father of Stephen and Michael.

He was also father-in-law of Sarah and Jayne and a "treasured grandfather, great grandfather and uncle."

The funeral service and cremation will take place on January 11 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.40 pm.