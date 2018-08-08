Former Doncaster Free Press offices up for sale as town centre apartments

The former offices of the Doncaster Free Press have gone back on the property market as town centre apartments.

The iconic building in Sunny Bar, which was home to the newspaper until 2014, has been totally refurbished and is now being marketed as a mix of residential and commerical properties.

The landmark red-brick building, which dates from 1902, contains 13 residential ensuite rooms, two communal kitchens and four ground floor retail or office units.

Following the departure of the Free Press four years ago, the building was taken over by the M25 Group, the organisation which helps the homeless community in Doncaster and was opened as a series of self-contained flats and an advice and help centre in 2015.

However, the organisation's stay was a short one and the town centre building is now back on the property market and being touted at young, professional couples who want to live in the town centre.

Alison Telford-Simms, sales manager for vendors Diamond Estates said: "It is a lovely building in the centre of Doncaster with a hotel feel to it.

"It has been fully fitted out and refurbished. It is an iconic building in Doncaster."

The building was home to the Free Press from 1925 to 2014 ahead of its relocation to new offices in Printing Office Street and later The Balance in Sheffield city centre.

The very first edition of the newspaper was produced there in 1925, the brainchild of local printer and publisher Richard "Dickie" Crowther and more than 4,500 editions were published at Sunny Bar.

The paper first hit the streets on June 18, 1925 under the title of Doncaster Free Press and Courier of Coming Events, priced at just 1/2d.

The building includes two communal kitchens.

The ground floor currently includes a comic book shop while the first floor, which has been converted into flats, was once home to the Free Press newsroom and scores of journalists.

The second floor, which is also a series of self-contained residential units, was home to advertising and production teams over the years.

The building also includes a basement and storage areas.

For further details about the building and its sale, contact Diamond Estates on 898807 or visit www.diamondestatesproperty.co.uk

The Sunny Bar building is built across four floors.