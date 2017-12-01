Former Doncaster councillor dies

Have your say

A former Doncaster councillor has died.

John Wain, who represented the Intake ward during the late 90s and early 2000s, died on November 10.

Mr Wain stood against Martin Winter in a bid to become leader of Doncaster Council in 2000.

A retired lecturer, Mr Wain of Armthorpe, died unexpectedly in his sleep.

An obituary described him as the "dearly loved husband of Denise, father of Rachel and Jonathan and father in law of of Simon and Clare."

He was also a grandad to Joshua, Daniel, Sophie and Charlotte.

The funeral service will take place at 1pm on December 8 at Hatfield Woodhouse Chapel followed by burial in Hatfield Cemetery.