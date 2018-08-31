Former club assistant boss is charged

0
Have your say

Barnsley Football Club’s former assistant manager has been charged with bribery offences, the City of London Police said.

Tommy Wright, 52, has been charged with two counts of accepting a bribe, the force said.

Giuseppe Pagliara, 62, of George Street, Manchester, and Dax Price, 47, of Susans Lane, Sittingbourne, were both charged with two counts of paying and facilitating a bribe.

The pair will appear alongside Wright, from Dark Lane, Barnsley, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 24. City of London Police investigated after being provided with information by a national newspaper about various football agents who were thought to be facilitating bribes with individuals at clubs.