Former Barnsley FC assistant manager Tommy Wright charged with accepting bribes

Barnsley Football Club's former assistant manager has been charged with bribery offences, the City of London Police said.

Tommy Wright, 52, has been charged with two counts of accepting a bribe, the force said in a statement released on Friday.

Giuseppe Pagliara, 62, of George Street, Manchester, and Dax Price, 47, of Susans Lane, Sittingbourne, were both charged with two counts of paying and facilitating a bribe.

The pair will appear alongside Wright, from Dark Lane, Barnsley, at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24.

In the statement, the force said: "In September 2016, the City of London Police were provided information by a national newspaper about various football agents who were thought to be facilitating bribes with individuals at football clubs, between May and September 2016.

"The information was reviewed by detectives and a criminal investigation was launched in November 2016.

"The three men were interviewed on a voluntary basis between December 2016 and April 2017."

Scotsman Wright began his senior career with Leeds United in 1982 and also played for Oldham Athletic, Leicester City, Middlesbrough, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers before his retirement in 2000.