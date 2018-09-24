Former Barnsley FC assistant manager denies bribery

Former Barnsley FC assistant manager Tommy Wright has denied bribery during a court hearing today.

CRIME: Sheffield murder suspect remains in custody over fatal stabbing at Centertainment



The 52-year-old, of Dark Lane, Barnsley, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court today and denied two counts of accepting a bribe between April and September 2016.

READ MORE: ‘Two men stabbed in Sheffield suburb’

He appeared in court alongside Italian Giuseppe Pagliara, 62, of East Drive, Bury, Greater Manchester, and Dax Price, 47, of Susans Lane, Sittingbourne, Kent, who pleaded not guilty to two counts of paying and facilitating a bribe.

POLICE: Two men in hospital following ‘connected’ stabbings in Sheffield suburb

All three men were granted unconditional bail after a brief hearing and will appear at London's Southwark Crown Court on October 22.

They were charged last month after an investigation into English football and the activities of players' agents.