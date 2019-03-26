Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona is fined after failing to identify a suspected driving offender in Ripley

Former Atomic Kitten pop star Kerry Katona has been ordered to pay over £800 after she failed to identify a suspected driving offender to police in Ripley.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 18 how Katona, 38, of Crowborough, East Sussex, was fined £660 and was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Former Atomic Kitten pop star Kerry Katona.

It was proved under the Single Justice Procedure that, at Ripley, Katona failed to give information in August, last year, relating to the identification of the driver of a Nissan X-Trail who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was also endorsed with six points.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Katona was a member of the girl band Atomic Kitten from 1998 but left in 2001 and re-joined the group in 2012 until she left again in 2017.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

She is also famous for being the winner of the third series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and she has appeared in other TV shows including Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice.