Forklift trucks and car damaged in blaze in Doncaster

Two forklift trucks and a car were damaged when four industrial containers went up in flames in Doncaster.
The blaze in Common Lane, Clifton, was discovered at 9.40pm.
Firefighters said the containers were well alight when they arrived.
They spent three hours dealing with the incident
Crews returned this morning after the fire re-ignited.
An investigation will take place once the fire is completely out.