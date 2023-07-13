News you can trust since 1887
Forget the tram…take the Emmaus Sheffield Tuk-Tuk to Crystal Peaks

You could take the tram or the bus to Crystal Peaks…or you could hop on a passing Tuk-Tuk!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST

City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is well known for its distinctive multi coloured Tuk-Tuk, the three wheel mini vehicle most commonly associated with taxi services in Thailand, India and countries of the Far East.

And its most recent destination was the Central Atrium at Crystal Peaks shopping centre, where the charity was able to tell shoppers about the work of Emmaus Sheffield, the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for previously homeless people.

“Our Tuk-Tuk is fully branded in our distinctive green and yellow colours so we were easily spotted at Crystal Peaks, where we were given the chance to share information about our full range of services,” said Emmaus Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

The Emmaus Sheffield Tuk Tuk has been to Crystal PeaksThe Emmaus Sheffield Tuk Tuk has been to Crystal Peaks
The Emmaus Sheffield Tuk Tuk has been to Crystal Peaks

“It was great to see how many people wanted to have a chat and find out exactly how we work with and provide support for people who are trying to turn their lives around after being homeless.

“We would like to thank Crystal Peaks for this great opportunity to spread the word about Emmaus Sheffield and its services.”

Emmaus Sheffield is based in the historic Sippelia Works close to Sheffield’s Canal Basin.

Through its Social Enterprise programme the charity aims to provide meaningful work for the people it supports – the Emmaus companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

It is well known for its Cadman Street charity shop that sells good quality furniture, bric-a-brac, clothing and electrical items, with the money raised going directly into providing the support needed by some of the most vulnerable members of society.

