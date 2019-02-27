Forensic officers arrive after man is blasted with shotgun in Sheffield

Have your say

Forensic officers have arrived to conduct an investigation after a man was blasted with a shotgun in Sheffield.

A 55-year-old man was found injured with what is believed to be a shotgun wound to the shoulder at a home in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, at 11pm last night.

A shooting at a house on Fox Hill Road in Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “He was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious but stable condition.

“His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Extensive enquiries are now underway to identify the offender.”

Police were called to the scene and established a cordon last night and the area was still sealed off at 11am this morning.

It appeared that two front windows had been damaged as they were boarded up.

Specialist scene of crime officers dressed in white overalls arrived earlier to conduct their investigations.

An officer from the Criminal Investigation Department based at Attercliffe Police Station said at the scene that there is now no immediate danger to the public.

One woman, who was walking past, said: “It looks like the windows have been put through.

“I wondered what had happened when I walked past and saw all of the police here. It must be something serious.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1102 of 26 February 2019.