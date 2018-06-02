Forecasters warn of possible flooding in Sheffield

Flooding could affect parts of Sheffield today, forecasters have warned as heavy showers continue across the city.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for rain, which is valid until 8pm on Saturday with thunderstorms and large hail also possible.

It said: "Another day with the possibility that thundery weather could cause impacts due to flooding, lightning or possible large hail.

"Many parts will be wet and cloudy but only a few seem likely to see the heaviest downpours."

Showers are expected to ease from around 8pm, giving way to a humid night, with temperatures expected to remain at around 16°C.