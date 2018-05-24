Footballers aim to score a winner for city charity

Football match at Bramhall lane in June to raise funds for the Sheffield Children's Hospital in association with The Star and Sheffield Telegraph. l-r: Joseph Fanty, Matthew Reynolds, Levi Houghton and Karl Wiley
A charity football match at Bramall Lane will raise cash for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The match, in association with The Star and Sheffield Telegraph , will kick off on Saturday, June 2. The event is in its second year and last year raised £1,600.

There will also be a raffle on the day with prizes including two tickets to any Sheffield United home game next season and two tickets to any Sheffield Shark basketball game.

n Buy tickets from Levi.haughton@jpress.co.uk or karl.wiley@jpress.co.uk or pay on the door. To donate d go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-williamson34