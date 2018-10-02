Football star injured after being smashed in face by ice hockey puck at Sheffield Steelers match

A professional footballer suffered a freak injury – after being smashed in the face by an ice hockey puck at a Sheffield Steelers match.

Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge was smacked in the face after a Steelers player blasted the puck off the ice during Sunday’s game between the Sheffield side and Coventry Blaze.

The keeper was pictured at training on Monday sporting a bandaged head – and is doubtful for his side’s League One clash against Portsmouth tonight.

But Steelers have apologised for the freak incident – and sent the player their best wishes.

The 25-year-old was hit with a stray shot when a Steelers player hit the puck off the ice as a delaying tactic – an incident which earned him a two minute penalty. The puck caused a gash just above his eye which had to be glued in hospital.

Burge later tweeted sarcastically: "Great night at the ice hockey... Won’t be going there again!"

The injury prompted much hilarity on Twitter, with more than one fan pointing out the similarity to the injury sustained by Ross in an episode of Friends when he, Joey and Chandler attend a New York Rangers match.

In response to the incident, the Steelers wished Burge well and tweeted: "The club passes on their best wishes to Coventry City goalie Lee Burge, who took a nasty blow to the face sat in the crowd last night.”

"These fluke incidents do happen at games and we're sorry it was you in the firing line. Get well soon Lee."

Burge has played six times for the Sky Blues this season but could be doubtful for tonight's game against the League One leaders at the Ricoh Arena.

At least Burge could celebrate the result – Blaze beat the Steelers 5-2.

