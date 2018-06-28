Football's coming home: Optimistic England fans in Sheffield tip Three Lions for World Cup glory

Optimistic England fans watching tonight's game in Sheffield have backed the Three Lions to bring football home.

Hundreds of supporters made their way to the Leadmill to see if Gareth Southgate's men can finish the group stages with a victory of Belgium.

Josh Talbot (left) and Jack Skelton.

England have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition, which is being held in Russia, but will be looking to make it three wins from three in Group G.

Jack Skelton, 22, who was watching the game with his friend Josh Talbot, also 22, said: "It's more a question of where we are going to put the World Cup than whether we're going to win or not."

If England win Group G they will face Japan on Monday (7pm) and if they finish second they will take on Columbia on Tuesday (7pm).