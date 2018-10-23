Football referee donates his fee to girl who broke her arm during junior match in Sheffield

A football referee has been hailed as a hero after giving his match fee to a young goalkeeper who suffered a serious injury during a game he was overseeing.

The youngster was playing for Sheffield-based side Millhouses FC's under 14 girls when she broke her arm at the weekend.

At the end of the game, the referee approached the team's coach Andrew Bradshaw and handed him his match fee - telling him to 'buy her something nice, she was having a great game'.

Andrew's Tweet about the kind gesture has been liked nearly 3,000 times. Among those to comment was international rugby union referee Nigel Owens MBE, who described the official's actions as 'wonderful'.