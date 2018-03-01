Football fixtures cancelled at ALL council parks

Amateur footballers will be left kicking their heels this weekend after Sheffield Council cancelled ALL fixtures at its parks and playing fields this weekend.

The council announced this evening that no games would take place on Saturday or Sunday as the snow meant it was unable to mark out the pitches for league matches.

"Fixtures planned for the following weekend will go ahead if the weather improves," it said.

Many schools in Sheffield are due to remain closed tomorrow, after the cold weather front dubbed the Beast from the East blanketed the city in snow and sent temperatures plummeting.

Sheffield City Hall postponed a show which was due to take place this evening, but performances at Sheffield Theatres are going ahead as planned.