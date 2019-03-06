Football fan escapes banning order after pitch invasion at Sheffield Wednesday game

A pitch-invader who ran onto the playing surface during Sheffield Wednesday’s away game at Rotherham United has escaped a football banning order.

Clive Evans, aged 24, of Hill Top Lane, Kimberworth, ran onto the pitch at the New York stadium on Saturday, February 16, the day the Owls drew 2-2 with Rotherham United.

Sheffield Magistrates Court.

At Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, March 5), Evans was given 12-month conditional discharge after admitting an offence of going onto the playing area at a football match, an offence under the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Evans, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening behaviour on the same date, was ordered to pay £85 costs but escaped a football banning order.