‘Football does not matter in a situation like this’ – Barnsley FC sends best wishes to man who collapsed at match

Barnsley FC has sent the club’s best wishes to a man who collapsed at today’s match, and praised medical staff who came to his aid.

The man collapsed by the side of the pitch at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium shortly before the match against Burton Albion was due to kick off this afternoon.

The air ambulance lands at Barnsley FC's Oakwell Stadium after a man collapsed beside the pitch (pic: Scott Merrylees)

An air ambulance landed on the pitch and Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed the patient, whose condition is not known at this stage, was flown to hospital.

READ MORE: Barnsley FC v Burton Albion match called off after man falls seriously ill

Barnsley FC, which postponed the match, praised the swift response from both Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the medical staff of both teams.

The club also applauded both sets of supporters, who it said had behaved ‘impeccably’ while the incident was ongoing.

Steve Bailey, the Reds’ safety officer, said: “It became apparent very quickly that the incident was of a serious nature. This required a quick response from all medical staff inside Oakwell at the time. We don’t want to comment on the incident until we have further details.

READ MORE: 'Keep supporting us and we'll keep supporting you' - Barnsley chief executive sends touching letter to Reds fan after mental health tweets

“What we do want to say is that everyone connected to both clubs have acted in an impeccable manner, showing the community spirit and togetherness that was required, as well as showing understanding as to why the game was postponed.

“Football does not matter in a situation like this. We all send our best wishes to the gentleman and his family.”

The club's chief executive, Gauthier Ganaye, said: "All of the medical staff inside of Oakwell along with Steve and his team responded superbly to a serious incident. All of us remain concerned and send our best wishes to the gentleman involved, along with his family.

"We would like to especially thank the fast response of Yorkshire Ambulance and their staff. The importance of knowing important medical technique has been seen today and we will continue to raise awareness on this topic."

The club said it had no further update on the man’s condition but hoped to update supporters when it was appropriate to do so.

It said all match and car park tickets would be valid for the re-arranged fixture. Alternatively, it said full refunds would be available from the Barnsley FC Box Office from Monday on production of a valid match ticket.