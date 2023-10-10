Football club’s tasty gift for Roundabout hostel
Bristol City FC demonstrated a true sporting spirit with some special support for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.
The team travelled north for their match against Rotherham United and all their catering team’s left over food was packaged up and delivered to the Roundabout emergency hostel in Sheffield.
“This is something that Bristol City have done several times now and we are always delighted to see them,” said Roundabout chief executive Ben Keegan.
“It’s always great to show visitors the work that is being done at the hostel - and our residents really enjoy the food!”