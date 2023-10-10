Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team travelled north for their match against Rotherham United and all their catering team’s left over food was packaged up and delivered to the Roundabout emergency hostel in Sheffield.

“This is something that Bristol City have done several times now and we are always delighted to see them,” said Roundabout chief executive Ben Keegan.