Food hygiene ratings for every restaurant and cafe on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road - PICTURES

The best and worst have all been rated out of five by the Food Standards Agency - and here are the latest scores for 'Eccy Road.'

1. All Siam All Siam - four stars JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Cat's Pyjamas Cat's Pyjamas - four stats JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Ella's Cafe Ella's Cafe - one star JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Graze Inn Graze Inn - four stars JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more