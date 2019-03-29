Food bank appeal for more donations after number of people needing service doubles in one year

Staff at a food bank are appealing for more donations – after demand for food parcels has doubled in just one year.

More than three and a half thousand food parcels are being distributed in Rotherham during the ten months to January this year, with the amount of people using food banks doubling in the last year.

Council Leader councillor Chris Read visited the foodbank at the Hub Church in Canklow to see the work of the volunteers there.

He said: “The work that volunteers like Mick and the team at The Hub do makes an incredible difference in people’s lives.

“They tell me that more and more people are seeking their support, especially as the impact of changes to benefits is increasingly felt in the borough.

“Delays and sanctions linked to Universal Credit are leaving residents struggling even for the essentials.”

There is still a need for more donations, and some specific items would be welcomed. In particular, the Hub is asking people to donate tinned meat, as currently they have many tins of vegetables but no meat to help make up meals. They are also asking for reusable bags for people to be able to take their food home.

Donations can be taken to The Hub church at 103 Canklow Road during opening hours on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11.30 am until 1.30 pm, or during the informal and lively church service on Sundays at 11am.